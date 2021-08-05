 Skip to main content

Why Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Stock Trading Higher Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) shares are trading higher during mid-day trading on Thursday following a CNBC report that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) held around $15 million stake in the company at the end of Q2.
  • The $14.7 million investment was disclosed in a recent Amazon SEC Form 13F filing.
  • Nautilus just went public in early June after a merger with SPAC Arya Sciences Acquisition III.
  • Nautilus has a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the human proteome to aid biomedical research and drug discovery.
  • Price Action: NAUT shares are up 13.8% at $8.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

