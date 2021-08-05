Why Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Stock Trading Higher Thursday?
- Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: NAUT) shares are trading higher during mid-day trading on Thursday following a CNBC report that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) held around $15 million stake in the company at the end of Q2.
- The $14.7 million investment was disclosed in a recent Amazon SEC Form 13F filing.
- Nautilus just went public in early June after a merger with SPAC Arya Sciences Acquisition III.
- Nautilus has a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the human proteome to aid biomedical research and drug discovery.
- Price Action: NAUT shares are up 13.8% at $8.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
