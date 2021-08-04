 Skip to main content

Schrödinger, Zai Lab Team Up For Cancer Program Targeting DNA Damage Response
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Schrödinger, Zai Lab Team Up For Cancer Program Targeting DNA Damage Response
  • Schrödinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLABhave collaborated to discover, develop, and commercialize oncology candidate targeting DNA damage response.
  • The research program will be conducted jointly by the Schrödinger and Zai Lab scientific teams. The companies will be responsible for their research program expenses. 
  • Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Zai Lab will make an upfront payment to Schrödinger to help fund Schrödinger's share of research costs. 
  • After selecting a development candidate, Zai Lab will assume primary responsibility for global development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The agreement provides Schrödinger co-development and co-commercialization rights in the U.S. 
  • If Schrödinger elects to co-fund clinical development, it will be entitled to 50% of the profits. Schrödinger will also be eligible to receive up to approximately $338 million in milestone payments. 
  • Price Action: SDGR shares are up 2.30% at $67.93, while ZLAB stock is down 0.45% at $146.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

