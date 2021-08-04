Schrödinger, Zai Lab Team Up For Cancer Program Targeting DNA Damage Response
- Schrödinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) have collaborated to discover, develop, and commercialize oncology candidate targeting DNA damage response.
- The research program will be conducted jointly by the Schrödinger and Zai Lab scientific teams. The companies will be responsible for their research program expenses.
- Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Zai Lab will make an upfront payment to Schrödinger to help fund Schrödinger's share of research costs.
- After selecting a development candidate, Zai Lab will assume primary responsibility for global development, manufacturing, and commercialization. The agreement provides Schrödinger co-development and co-commercialization rights in the U.S.
- If Schrödinger elects to co-fund clinical development, it will be entitled to 50% of the profits. Schrödinger will also be eligible to receive up to approximately $338 million in milestone payments.
- Price Action: SDGR shares are up 2.30% at $67.93, while ZLAB stock is down 0.45% at $146.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
