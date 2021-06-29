Sanofi Invests To Build Internal Capabilities in mRNA
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) is working towards its R&D approach around mRNA to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation vaccines.
- The company will invest approximately €400 million per year to build out its “end-to-end” internal capabilities in mRNA, the cell therapy technology.
- Sanofi said the plan is to piece together a team of around 400, spread across R&D, digital, chemistry, manufacturing & controls to advance mRNA technology in non-pandemic indications.
- The team will be spread across two centers in Cambridge, MA, and Marcy l’Etoile, near Lyon, France.
- With this investment, Sanofi hopes to have six clinical candidates in the fold by 2025, which it calls the “expected minimum.”
- Though it did not disclose the therapeutic areas it hoped to address, the company said its focus would be on “diseases of high unmet need.”
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 1% at $52.69 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
