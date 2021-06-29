 Skip to main content

Sanofi Invests To Build Internal Capabilities in mRNA

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:09am   Comments
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) is working towards its R&D approach around mRNA to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation vaccines.
  • The company will invest approximately €400 million per year to build out its “end-to-end” internal capabilities in mRNA, the cell therapy technology.
  • Sanofi said the plan is to piece together a team of around 400, spread across R&D, digital, chemistry, manufacturing & controls to advance mRNA technology in non-pandemic indications. 
  • The team will be spread across two centers in Cambridge, MA, and Marcy l’Etoile, near Lyon, France.
  • With this investment, Sanofi hopes to have six clinical candidates in the fold by 2025, which it calls the “expected minimum.” 
  • Though it did not disclose the therapeutic areas it hoped to address, the company said its focus would be on “diseases of high unmet need.”
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1% at $52.69 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs mRNABiotech News Health Care General

