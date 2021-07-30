Bristol Myers' Opdivo Scores European Approval As Adjuvant Treatment For Gastric Cancer
- The European Commission (EC) has approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) as adjuvant treatment of adult patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.
- The approval covers patients who have residual pathologic disease following prior neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT).
- The EC's decision is based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -577 trial, which demonstrated that treatment with Opdivo following neoadjuvant CRT and complete surgical resection doubled the primary endpoint of disease-free survival, compared to placebo in the all-randomized population.
