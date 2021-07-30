 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers' Opdivo Scores European Approval As Adjuvant Treatment For Gastric Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 9:05am   Comments
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMYOpdivo (nivolumab) as adjuvant treatment of adult patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.
  • The approval covers patients who have residual pathologic disease following prior neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (CRT). 
  • The EC's decision is based on results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -577 trial, which demonstrated that treatment with Opdivo following neoadjuvant CRT and complete surgical resection doubled the primary endpoint of disease-free survival, compared to placebo in the all-randomized population.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed at $68.15 on Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

