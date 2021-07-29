Eli Lilly-Incyte's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Gets OK From FDA For Solo Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- The FDA extended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant (baricitinib) to be used as a sole treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who need supplemental oxygen.
- The oral drug was previously cleared in conjunction with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir.
- In a Phase 3 study reported in April, Olumiant did not meet its primary endpoint. The drug failed to reach statistical significance for the difference in the rate of patients needing non-invasive or invasive ventilation for the first time or those who died after four weeks.
- But FDA said that the revised EUA for baricitinib was supported by data from that study, which showed a reduction in the proportion of patients who died after four weeks of follow-up compared to patients treated with the standard of care alone.
