 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly-Incyte's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Gets OK From FDA For Solo Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly-Incyte's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Gets OK From FDA For Solo Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
  • The FDA extended the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant (baricitinib) to be used as a sole treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who need supplemental oxygen.
  • The oral drug was previously cleared in conjunction with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir.
  • In a Phase 3 study reported in April, Olumiant did not meet its primary endpoint. The drug failed to reach statistical significance for the difference in the rate of patients needing non-invasive or invasive ventilation for the first time or those who died after four weeks. 
  • But FDA said that the revised EUA for baricitinib was supported by data from that study, which showed a reduction in the proportion of patients who died after four weeks of follow-up compared to patients treated with the standard of care alone.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.57% at 245.10, INCY shares are down 0.37% at $77.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY + LLY)

Lilly, Kumquat Biosciences Team Up To Discover, Develop Immuno-Oncology Candidates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ObsEva Surges On Out-Licensing Deal, EyeGate Appoints New CEO, 2 Positive Catalysts For Merck, Candel Therapeutics Debuts
FDA Strikes Off Incyte's Retifanlimab Application In Anal Cancer
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Alzheimer's Approval, COVID-19 Vaccines Put Spotlight On Biotech Sector, But What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs rheumatoid arthritisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com