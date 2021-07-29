 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roche's Faricimab US Application For Ocular Diseases Under Priority Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Roche's Faricimab US Application For Ocular Diseases Under Priority Review
  • The FDA has accepted Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Biologics License Application seeking approval for faricimab in neovascular of wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
  • The application is under priority review. The FDA has also accepted the company's submission for diabetic retinopathy.
  • Faricimab will be the first and only bispecific antibody designed for the eye if approved. 
  • It targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A), which drive many retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.
  • The European Medicines Agency has also validated the faricimab's application for nAMD and DME.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $47.64 on Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

OTC Markets Hits Major Milestones in Mid-Year Along With Big Volume and Gaining Securities
Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings
Roche Puts Alzheimer's Candidate, Gantenerumab In Spotlight; In Dialogue with FDA: Reuters
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021
Rebound In COVID-19 Tests Lift Roche's Half-Year Sales, Oncology Still Hit By Biosimilars, Pandemic
Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Achieve Stable, Durable FVIII Expression
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Wet AMDBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com