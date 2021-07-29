Roche's Faricimab US Application For Ocular Diseases Under Priority Review
- The FDA has accepted Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Biologics License Application seeking approval for faricimab in neovascular of wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
- The application is under priority review. The FDA has also accepted the company's submission for diabetic retinopathy.
- Faricimab will be the first and only bispecific antibody designed for the eye if approved.
- It targets two distinct pathways – via angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A), which drive many retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.
- The European Medicines Agency has also validated the faricimab's application for nAMD and DME.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $47.64 on Wednesday.
