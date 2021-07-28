 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abeona Stock Gains As It Concludes Type B Meeting With FDA For MPS IIIA Gene Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Abeona Stock Gains As It Concludes Type B Meeting With FDA For MPS IIIA Gene Therapy

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEOhas completed a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding the pivotal trial for its ABO-102 gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA). 

  • ABO-102 is currently being evaluated in the single-arm Transpher A study in patients with MPS IIIA.
  • Based on the Type B meeting with the FDA, the ongoing Transpher A study will serve as the pivotal study for ABO-102 and could potentially support a marketing application submission depending on the data set. 
  • In addition, Abeona also aligned with the FDA to define the primary endpoint for the study. 
  • Abeona intends to work closely with the FDA through the regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) mechanism to assemble the most robust pivotal data package possible for the registration of ABO-102.
  • The Company is hopeful of having an evaluable data set in 2022.
  • Recently, new data from gene therapy showed that brain volume in three young patients increased at 24 months.
  • Price Action: ABEO shares are up 1.60% at $1.27 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Abeona Stock Moves Higher After MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Shows Increase In Brain Volume
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com