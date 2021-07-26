 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abeona Stock Moves Higher After MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Shows Increase In Brain Volume

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:
Abeona Stock Moves Higher After MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Shows Increase In Brain Volume
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEOannounced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from the Phase 1/2 Transpher A study of ABO-102 gene therapy in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA).
  • Data indicated that ABO-102 increased grey matter, corpus callosum, and amygdala volumes in the brain in three young patients at 24 months as compared to afflicted patients without treatment. 
  • The new data were presented during an oral presentation at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases.
  • Brain volume loss is characteristic in children with MPS IIIA and is associated with a long-term cognitive and physical disability. 
  • The Transpher A study's primary endpoints are neurodevelopment and safety. Secondary endpoints include brain volume, behavior evaluations, quality of life, enzyme activity in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma, heparan sulfate levels in CSF, plasma, urine, and liver volume.
  • Price Action: ABEO shares are up 5.73% at $1.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABEO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Abeona Unveils Additional Data From Gene Therapy Trial For Rare Connective Tissue Disorder
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com