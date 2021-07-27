After Aduhelm Win, Biogen Touts Encouraging Data From Second Alzheimer's Candidate
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) have announced topline data from a Phase 1b study of BIIB080/IONIS-MAPTRx in mild Alzheimer's disease.
- The trial met its primary objective of safety and tolerability. It demonstrated dose-dependent lowering of tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) over the three-month treatment period and sustained reductions during the six-month post-treatment period.
- The candidate exhibited a mean percentage reduction of 30%, 40%, and 49% in the low, medium, and high dose groups treated every four weeks, respectively, and 42% in the group treated every 12 weeks.
- Total-tau in the CSF continued to decline 16 weeks post-last dose in patients treated with BIIB080 in the high dose four-week and 12-week dose groups, showing a 55% and 49% mean reduction from baseline, respectively.
- CSF was not collected 16 weeks post-last dose in the low and medium four-week dose groups.
- There were similar dose-dependent decreases in the levels of phosphorylated tau.
- All participants (n=46) completed the Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) period, and 43 participants completed the Post-Treatment (PT) period (3 participants voluntarily withdrew).
- Price Action: BIIB shares closed at $331.93, and IONS stock closed at $37.42 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Aduhelm Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga