Analysis Shows Biogen-Eisai's Aduhelm Slows Cognitive, Functional Decline In Early Alzheimer's Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 6:29am   Comments
Analysis Shows Biogen-Eisai's Aduhelm Slows Cognitive, Functional Decline In Early Alzheimer's Patients
  • An analysis of Phase 3 data presented by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) of its Alzheimer's therapy Aduhelm (aducanumab) showed the treatment slowed cognitive, functional, and behavioral decline in the early stages of the disease.
  • Treatment effects were exhibited across all three cognitive and three functional domains measured by Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), the EMERGE study's primary endpoint.
  • Treatment effects were observed across Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale – Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog13) items sensitive to cognitive change in early symptomatic Alzheimer's secondary endpoint measures.
  • Aduhelm was also associated with reducing behavioral and psychiatric symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, as measured by the Neuropsychiatric Inventory-10 (NPI-10), a tertiary endpoint.
  • Also, data analyses demonstrated a positive association between aducanumab treatment effect on brain amyloid-beta plaques and clinical measures across dose groups, except for the high-dose group.
  • A greater reduction in brain plaque levels was also associated with a greater reduction in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) markers of tau and neurodegeneration and less decline on clinical endpoints.
  • Additionally, the third analysis showed that a smaller magnitude of clinical decline was observed in patients whose brain plaque levels were lowered to a threshold considered to be amyloid negative relative to patients who did not reach this threshold.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed at $331.93, and ESALY shares closed at 86.34 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Aduhelm Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

