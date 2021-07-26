 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers Pulls Accelerated Approval For Opdivo In Post-Nexavar Liver Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers Pulls Accelerated Approval For Opdivo In Post-Nexavar Liver Cancer
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) on Friday said it's voluntarily withdrawing Opdivo's approval in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients who previously received Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) standard-of-care Nexavar.
  • The decision came about three months after an independent FDA advisory committee voted 5-4 to remove the Opdivo accelerated approval, which the company scored back in 2017 based on tumor shrinkage data. 
  • For Opdivo, concerns about its use in second-line liver cancer use cropped up after the drug failed a confirmatory trial in the first-line setting. 
  • In the CheckMate-459 trial, the PD-1 inhibitor failed to significantly prolong the time newly diagnosed liver cancer patients lived compared with Nexavar.
  • While Bristol Myers says it has additional trials in the works for the use of Opdivo as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy "across different disease settings," the company said on Friday that it's also pursuing "new therapeutic approaches" for patients with HCC.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.90% at $67.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher
Analysts See Higher Success Chances For Cytokinetics' Heart Disease Candidate After Positive Phase 2 Data
Bristol-Myers' Opdvio/Yervoy Combo Therapy Flunks In Head & Neck Cancer Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Liver CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com