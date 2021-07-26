Bristol Myers Pulls Accelerated Approval For Opdivo In Post-Nexavar Liver Cancer
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) on Friday said it's voluntarily withdrawing Opdivo's approval in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients who previously received Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) standard-of-care Nexavar.
- The decision came about three months after an independent FDA advisory committee voted 5-4 to remove the Opdivo accelerated approval, which the company scored back in 2017 based on tumor shrinkage data.
- For Opdivo, concerns about its use in second-line liver cancer use cropped up after the drug failed a confirmatory trial in the first-line setting.
- In the CheckMate-459 trial, the PD-1 inhibitor failed to significantly prolong the time newly diagnosed liver cancer patients lived compared with Nexavar.
- While Bristol Myers says it has additional trials in the works for the use of Opdivo as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy "across different disease settings," the company said on Friday that it's also pursuing "new therapeutic approaches" for patients with HCC.
- Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.90% at $67.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.
