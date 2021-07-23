US Government Calls For Additional 200M Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Shot
- The U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The incremental doses will be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022.
- The order of additional doses brings the companies' total number of doses to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million.
- The companies expect to deliver 110 million of the additional doses by December 31, 2021, with the remaining 90 million doses delivered by April 30, 2022.
- The U.S. government also can acquire the booster shots targeting potential variants and new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are up 1.18% at $284.21, while PFE shares are down 0.14% at $41.41 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
