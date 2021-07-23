 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Government Calls For Additional 200M Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Shot

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
US Government Calls For Additional 200M Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Shot
  • The U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The incremental doses will be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022. 
  • The order of additional doses brings the companies' total number of doses to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million. 
  • The companies expect to deliver 110 million of the additional doses by December 31, 2021, with the remaining 90 million doses delivered by April 30, 2022. 
  • The U.S. government also can acquire the booster shots targeting potential variants and new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 1.18% at $284.21, while PFE shares are down 0.14% at $41.41 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Pfizer
Arvinas, Pfizer Announce $2.4B Licensing Agreement For Protein-Degrader Based Breast Cancer Therapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Merck-Eisai, Seres' Ulcerative Colitis Drug Flunks Midstage Study, Pfizer To Invest In Arvinas, Absci IPO
FDA Will Not Meet Goal Dates For Pfizer's Xeljanz, Abrocitinib Applications
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Is Less Effective Against Delta Variant: Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com