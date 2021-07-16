Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Priority Review By FDA
- The FDA has granted priority review designation for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) full approval application of their partnered COVID-19 vaccine, putting it on track for potential full approval by early next year.
- The goal date for a decision is January 2022.
- The typical priority review process allows six months, but FDA approval could come before the goal date.
- The companies said they would apply for full approval in people age 12 to 15 once the required six months of data following second vaccine doses are available.
- Price Action: PFE shares are +0.50% at $40.29, and BNTX stock is +4.72% at $231.53 during the market session on the last check Friday.
