Lancet Study Shows BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Generates 10X Higher Antibody Levels Compared to Sinovac Shot
- A new Hong Kong study has found that people fully vaccinated with the BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 shot have ten times higher antibody concentrations than those who have received inactivated vaccines like China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA), according to a new study published in The Lancet.
- Sinovac shot generated levels of the virus-targeting proteins that were “similar or lower” than the naturally occurring ones seen in recovered patients.
- The researchers also found that the BioNTech recipient with the lowest level of antibodies still had more antibodies than the person with the highest level of antibodies who took Sinovac.
- The researchers mentioned that the study did not include data on other potential correlates of protection, such as T cells or antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity antibodies.
- While disease-fighting antibodies don’t account for the full picture when it comes to measuring the ability to generate immunity and the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, “the difference in concentrations of neutralizing antibodies identified in our study could translate into substantial differences in vaccine effectiveness,” the researchers said.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are up 2.10% at $225.72 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine The LancetBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga