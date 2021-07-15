Advaxis Kick Starts Early-Stage Study For Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy
- Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ADXS) has initiated a Phase 1 study evaluating ADXS-504 in patients with recurrent prostate cancer.
- The study, being conducted at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, is the first clinical evaluation of ADXS-504, Advaxis' off-the-shelf neoantigen immunotherapy drug candidate for early prostate cancer.
- The Phase 1 open-label dose-escalation study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of two dose levels of ADXS-504 monotherapy.
- The study will also evaluate preliminary clinical and immune responses following treatment with ADXS-504 monotherapy.
- Recently, the Company has announced a reverse merger agreement with privately-held Biosight Ltd.
- Price Action: ADXS shares are up 3.7% at $0.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 Trial prostate cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General