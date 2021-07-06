 Skip to main content

Advaxis Stock Shoots Higher On Reverse Merger Agreement With Biosight

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:09am   Comments
  • Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ADXS) and privately-held Biosight Ltd have entered into a merger agreement to create a public company that will prioritize the clinical advancement and commercialization of Biosight's lead product aspacytarabine (BST-236).
  • Aspacytarabine is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b trial for the first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
  • The combined company is expected to have approximately $50 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at closing. 
  • Following the closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics and will trade on NASDAQ under the symbol BSTX.
  • Upon completing the merger, Advaxis's equity holders will own approximately 25%, and Biosight equity holders will hold about 75% of the new entity.
  • After the agreement is complete, Ken Berlin will lead the combined company and serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • The senior leadership of the combined company will also include Roy Golan (Chief Financial Officer), Andres Gutierrez & Darrel Cohen as Chief Medical Officers. 
  • Additionally, the Board of Directors of the combined company will include nine directors: six designated by Biosight and two to be represented by Advaxis, and David Sidransky will be nominated as Chairman of the Board.
  • Biosight and Advaxis will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am E.T.
  • Price Action: ADXS shares are up 48.5% at $0.71 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

