Galapagos Shares Drop As SIK Inhibitor Fails To Show Positive Outcomes In Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) reports topline results from three studies evaluating GLPG3970, a SIK inhibitor, in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis (UC), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
- 26-patient CALOSOMA psoriasis trial.
- At Week 6, four out of 13 patients on GLPG3970 had at least a 50% improvement on the psoriasis severity index, compared to none on placebo.
- Specifically, the four responders achieved 50%, 50%, 56%, and 77% improvement in their severity scores from baseline, reaching statistical significance compared to placebo at Week 6.
- SEA TURTLE Phase 2a Study in 31 UC patients.
- At Week 6, positive signals were observed in GLPG3970 patients on objective parameters such as endoscopy, histology, and fecal calprotectin. But these findings did not differentiate from placebo on change from baseline total Mayo Clinic Score (GLPG3970 -2.7, placebo -2.6).
- Seven out of 18 patients at Week 6 met the criteria for Endoscopic Improvement, compared to one out of 9 patients on placebo.
- LADYBUG Phase 2a RA Study in 28 patients:
- At Week 6, patients on GLPG3970 showed no differentiation from placebo on change from baseline DAS28 (CRP)2 response (GLPG3970 -1.29, placebo -1.24), or most other efficacy endpoints.
- Across the three studies, GLPG3970 was generally safe and well-tolerated.
- There were no deaths or serious adverse events, and most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate in nature.
- Price Action: GLPG shares are down 9.67% at $59.44 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
