 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hutchmed Gets $25M In Sales Milestone Payment For Orpathys From AstraZeneca

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 6:50am   Comments
Share:
Hutchmed Gets $25M In Sales Milestone Payment For Orpathys From AstraZeneca
  • Hutchmed (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCMannounces the first commercial sale in China of Orpathys (savolitinib), a selective small-molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase.
  • It follows less than three weeks after the approval of Orpathys in China to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping alterations, who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy.
  • The event has triggered a $25 million milestone payment under the terms of the license and collaboration agreement between Hutchmed and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
  • Hutchmed is responsible for the clinical development, marketing authorization, manufacturing, and supply of Orpathys in China, 
  • AstraZeneca is responsible for commercialization, in return for fixed royalties of 30% based on all China sales.
  • Price Action: HCM shares closed at $37.46 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + HCM)

The Vaccine Club- Fall Will Be The Ultimate Test
AstraZeneca, JNJ To Start Research On Potentially Modified COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
Ahead Of AdComm AstraZeneca, FibroGen's Roxadustat Hit With Safety, Efficacy Questions
Bayer's Kerendia Scores Long-Awaited Kidney & Heart Disease Nod For Type 2 Diabetes
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test Awaits FibroGen, Data Readouts, IPOs In The Mix
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: Meme Stocks, AstraZeneca, Citigroup And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com