Why Galectin Is Soaring And Sigilon Is Sinking Today

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) and Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) are among the biggest movers among biopharma stocks in early trading Friday.

Galectin Spikes On Positive Data For Early-stage Cancer Study: Galectin along with partner the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, announced positive top-line data from the extension cohort of an investigator-initiated Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead drug belapectin, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck cancer.

Compared to the initial phase 1b patients, the cohort in this extension study was heavily pretreated with systemic therapy and had a high burden of metastasis, with the lungs, soft tissues, and the liver being the most frequently involved organs.

Melanoma patient results included one partial response, four stable disease, and four progressive disease, providing a disease control rate of 56%, and head and neck cancer patients observed included two stable disease and three progressive disease, providing a disease control rate of 40%, the company noted.

The combination of belapectin and Keytruda was well tolerated and appeared safe.

"The results of the extension cohort support the rationale to conduct a Phase 2 randomized controlled-study to further evaluate the combination of belapectin with Keytruda compared to Keytruda alone and fully establish the benefit and immunological effects of this combination." Said Dr. Brendan Curti, the principal investigator of the study.

Galectin is engaged in the development of therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer.

The stock was soaring 48.19% to $4.09.

Sigilon Sinks On Study Pause Amid Safety Scare: Sigilon said the Food and Drug Administration has notified the company that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A, has been placed on clinical hold.

The clinical hold was initiated following the company's submission of a serious adverse event and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies.

"The third patient, who received the highest dose of study drug, developed inhibitors to Factor VIII — a well-known complication of FVIII therapy," the company said.

The patient is responding well to medical treatment and his condition continues to improve, it added.

Sigilon noted that FDA has requested additional information or data on factors potentially contributing to the development of inhibitors in this patient, such as family history and immune stimulation from a recent vaccination.

Sigilon is a biopharma engaged in the development of functional cures for chronic diseases through its ‘Shielded Living Therapeutics' platform.

The stock was sliding 30.19% at $6.45.