12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares moved upwards by 47.46% to $4.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock increased by 16.11% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock rose 13.39% to $18.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 11.53% to $10.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.8 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock increased by 10.84% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock rose 8.46% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
Losers
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares fell 16.89% to $7.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.1 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares fell 8.97% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock declined by 5.95% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock decreased by 5.2% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $207.3 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares fell 4.85% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $244.6 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares declined by 4.33% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
