Galectin Therapeutics Stock Surges After Robust Data From Belapectin/Keytruda Combo In Melanoma, Head & Neck Cancer
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) has announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
- The extension study enrolled heavily-pretreated nine melanoma patients and five head & neck squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients.
- Melanoma patient results included one partial response, four stable diseases, and four progressive diseases, providing a disease control rate of 56% (five out of nine patients).
- In head and neck cancer patients, two stable diseases and three progressive diseases, providing a disease control rate of 40% (two out of five patients), were reported.
- The combination of Belapectin and pembrolizumab was well tolerated and appeared safe.
- No toxicities deemed related, probably related, or possibly related to Belapectin were reported.
- Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of NASH and fibrosis, and has a significant role in cancer.
- Price Action: GALT shares are up 44.6% at $3.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
