Galectin Therapeutics Stock Surges After Robust Data From Belapectin/Keytruda Combo In Melanoma, Head & Neck Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Surges After Robust Data From Belapectin/Keytruda Combo In Melanoma, Head & Neck Cancer
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALThas announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
  • The extension study enrolled heavily-pretreated nine melanoma patients and five head & neck squamous cell carcinoma cancer patients.
  • Melanoma patient results included one partial response, four stable diseases, and four progressive diseases, providing a disease control rate of 56% (five out of nine patients). 
  • In head and neck cancer patients, two stable diseases and three progressive diseases, providing a disease control rate of 40% (two out of five patients), were reported.
  • The combination of Belapectin and pembrolizumab was well tolerated and appeared safe. 
  • No toxicities deemed related, probably related, or possibly related to Belapectin were reported.
  • Belapectin (GR-MD-02) is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of NASH and fibrosis, and has a significant role in cancer.
  • Price Action: GALT shares are up 44.6% at $3.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

