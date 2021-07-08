 Skip to main content

Molecular Partners - Novartis' COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:04am   Comments

  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLNreported on the clinical progress of its antiviral candidate, ensovibep, as part of a presentation with its partner Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) at the Credit Suisse ESG Forum Switzerland virtual event. 
  • Ensovibep is currently being studied in Phase 2 single-arm pilot study in ambulatory patients in the Netherlands; a global Phase 2/3 study in ambulatory patients, in collaboration with Novartis (EMPATHY); and a National Institutes of Health-sponsored global Phase 3 study in hospitalized patients as part of the ACTIV-3 master protocol.
  • Interim data from EMPATHY Phase 2/3 trial is expected in H2 2021, and complete topline data expected in early 2022.
  • ACTIV-3 study is enrolling, with topline data expected in 2022.
  • The management outlined the initiation of a subcutaneous program expected in 2H of 2021 to evaluate ensovibep delivered subcutaneously to healthy individuals and subsequently to COVID-19 patients. 
  • The Company also shared preclinical data showing that ensovibep retains full potency and viral inhibition against all known COVID-19 variants in circulation, including the key Delta variants.
  • In March 2021, the Company announced positive initial data from its Phase 1 study of ensovibep in healthy volunteers, which showed that ensovibep was safe and well-tolerated with a half-life of 2-3 weeks.
  • Price Action: MOLN shares are up 1.75% at $19.19, and NVS shares are down 0.09% at $92.02 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

