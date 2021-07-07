 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target.

Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

The company’s Mytesi is approved by the FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

At the time of publication, shares of Jaguar Health were trading 8.3% higher at $1.61. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.185 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Latest Ratings for JAGX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2019HC Wainwright & Co.ReiteratesBuy
Sep 2019Ladenburg ThalmannInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech Penny Stocks Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

