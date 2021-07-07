Nvidia Launches Supercomputer To Help Advance Fields Of Digital Biology, Genomics

Chip supplier Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday launched Cambridge-1, which it claims is the fastest supercomputer in the United Kingdom, dedicated to the healthcare industry.

What Happened: With a $100 million investment behind it, Nvidia has opened access to Cambridge-1 to scientists, healthcare experts, and pharma companies such as AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).

Cambridge-1 supercomputer’s artificial intelligence and simulation prowess will help U.K.-based researchers advance the fields of digital biology and genomics, the company said in a statement.

“The discoveries developed on Cambridge-1 will take shape in the U.K., but the impact will be global, driving groundbreaking research that has the potential to benefit millions around the world,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

Among its first healthcare-related projects, Cambridge-1 will help researchers and scientists develop a deeper understanding of brain diseases such as dementia, using AI to design new drugs and improving the accuracy of finding disease-causing variations in human genomes, as per Nvidia.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed 1.03% higher at $827.94 on Tuesday.

See Also: Micron, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Or Intel? One Semiconductor Stock Emerged As Clear Winner In 2021 First-Half Gains

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.