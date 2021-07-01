Why Passage Bio Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) shares are trading higher after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $29 price target.
The firm said the company’s gene therapy platform and UPenn collaboration will create significant value for investors with multiple inflection events approaching in the next 6-12 months.
Passage Bio Inc is a genetic medicines company. The company is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic CNS disorders.
At the time of publication, shares of Passage Bio were trading 13.2% higher at $14.99. The stock has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $30.87.
Latest Ratings for PASG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Raymond James
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Chardan Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for PASG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General