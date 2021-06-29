fbpx
FDA Strikes Off MediWound - Vericel's NexoBrid Biologics License Application; Stocks Drop

Vandana Singh
June 29, 2021
  • Vericel Corporation's (NASDAQ:VCEL) development partner, MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD), received a complete response letter from FDA regarding the NexoBrid application seeking approval for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness or full-thickness burns.
  • The FDA identified issues related to the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) section of the application and requested that MediWound provide additional CMC information. It also requested that MediWound provide a safety update as part of its application resubmission.
  • The agency stated that it had not reviewed several amendments submitted by MediWound in response to the CMC information requests for this action. 
  • The FDA also stated that inspections of manufacturing facilities in Israel and Taiwan are required before the application can be approved, but it could not conduct the necessary checks.
  • Price Action: VCEL shares are down 14.5% at $58, and MDWD shares are down 35.3% at $3.65 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

