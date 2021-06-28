Anavex Life Sciences Stock Jumps As Blarcamesine Shows Convincing Biomarker-Correlating Efficacy Data In Parkinson's Disease Dementia Patients
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has reported that SIGMAR1 mRNA expression correlates positively with responses in efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia.
- ANAVEX 2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1), restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.
- Blarcamesine high dose demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo for MDS-UPDRS Total score.
- MDS-UPDRS Total score improved by -10.98 points in the ANAVEX2-73 high dose group and worsened by 3.53 points in the placebo group, an adjusted mean difference of -14.51. This corresponds to a relative improvement of 18.9 % over 14 weeks.
- Previously reported cognitive outcome measures from this study observed statistically significant improvement of CDR system Episodic Memory of +42.22 between ANAVEX 2-73 high dose and placebo dose-dependent.
- 7 CDR system Episodic Memory is highly correlated (70%) with the ADAS-Cog score.
- The difference between the ANAVEX2-73 group and the placebo group in the change from baseline at 14 weeks was a 4.0-point improvement.
- Last week, the company reported a similar biomarker correlating efficacy data in Rett Syndrome patients.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained Anavex Life Sciences with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $39.
- Price Action: AVXL shares are up 28.5% at $31.8 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General