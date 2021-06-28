 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Jumps As Blarcamesine Shows Convincing Biomarker-Correlating Efficacy Data In Parkinson's Disease Dementia Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Jumps As Blarcamesine Shows Convincing Biomarker-Correlating Efficacy Data In Parkinson's Disease Dementia Patients
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has reported that SIGMAR1 mRNA expression correlates positively with responses in efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia.
  • ANAVEX 2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1), restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.
  • Blarcamesine high dose demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo for MDS-UPDRS Total score. 
  • MDS-UPDRS Total score improved by -10.98 points in the ANAVEX2-73 high dose group and worsened by 3.53 points in the placebo group, an adjusted mean difference of -14.51. This corresponds to a relative improvement of 18.9 % over 14 weeks.
  • Previously reported cognitive outcome measures from this study observed statistically significant improvement of CDR system Episodic Memory of +42.22 between ANAVEX 2-73 high dose and placebo dose-dependent.
  • 7 CDR system Episodic Memory is highly correlated (70%) with the ADAS-Cog score. 
  • The difference between the ANAVEX2-73 group and the placebo group in the change from baseline at 14 weeks was a 4.0-point improvement.
  • Last week, the company reported a similar biomarker correlating efficacy data in Rett Syndrome patients.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained Anavex Life Sciences with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $39.
  • Price Action: AVXL shares are up 28.5% at $31.8 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVXL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com