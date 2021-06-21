 Skip to main content

Anavex Life's Rett Syndrome Candidate Shows Promising Biomarker Correlating Efficacy Data

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Anavex Life's Rett Syndrome Candidate Shows Promising Biomarker Correlating Efficacy Data
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has reported a predictive biomarker response from its Phase 2 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
  • Data showed that ANAVEX2-73 treatment resulted in a significant increase in the expression of the SIGMAR1 mRNA biomarker that significantly correlated with improvements in the two primary clinical efficacy endpoints - Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) and CGI-I (assessment scale for determining the effects of mental health treatment)
  • Last week, the company announced that ANAVEX2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1), and helping in restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.
  • In addition, prespecified patients with WT SIGMAR1 in the clinical trial demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 14.5-point improvement over placebo in the RSBQ total score.
  • The treatment demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant 12.9-point improvement in anxiety and mood symptoms scale for ANAVEX2-73 vs. placebo.
  • Price Action: AVXL shares are up 19.3% at $26.40 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

