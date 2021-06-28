Roche's Enspryng Wins European Approval For Spinal Cord, Optic Nerve Inflammation Disorder
- The European Commission has approved Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) injectable Enspryng for adults and adolescents with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
- The approval for the treatment comes as a monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy.
- Enspryng is the first and only NMOSD treatment administered subcutaneously every four weeks, allowing home-dosing after appropriate training.
- The EU approval follows FDA's nod last August to treat the rare condition, also called Devic's disease, where the immune system damages the spinal cord and the nerves of the eyes.
