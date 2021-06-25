FDA Gives Emergency Use Nod For Roche's Arthritis Drug Against Severe COVID-19
- The FDA has approved Roche Holding AG's (OTC:RHHBY) arthritis drug Actemra (tocilizumab) for emergency use to treat adults and pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- It was already allowed to be administered on compassionate grounds.
- The drug can be used to treat patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
- The authorization is based on results from four randomized, controlled studies that evaluated Actemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalized patients.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 1% at $46.6 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
