Europe Purchases Additional 150M Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:56am   Comments
  • The European Union has decided to take up an option under a supply contract with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) that allows the bloc to order 150 million additional COVID-19 vaccines.
  • This purchase brings the European Commission's confirmed order commitment to 460 million doses.
  • The announcement comes a week after CureVac BV's (NASDAQ: CVACCOVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's primary goal and casting doubt on the potential delivery of doses to the E.U.
  • The additional doses will be delivered in 2022.
  • The E.U. Commission said the second contract with Moderna had also been amended to allow the purchase of an updated variant booster vaccine candidate.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 3.34% at $215.21 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

