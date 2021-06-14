 Skip to main content

Anavex Life Sciences' Alzheimer's Candidate Mechanism Of Action Explained In Medical Journal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:51am   Comments
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXLhas reported that ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
  • Scientific Paper Highlights:
    • Sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1)'s expression increases with age. However, in Alzheimer's disease (AD), it decreases and coincides with an age-related decrease in autophagy.
    • The SIGMAR1 may compensate for the loss of receptors and autophagic machinery during healthy aging.
    • ANAVEX-compounds activate SIGMAR1 and induce autophagy, a phenomenon that clears damaged cellular organelles and misfolded proteins.
    • Activation of the SIGMAR1 can induce cytoprotective autophagic pathways.
    • ANAVEX-compounds have also exhibited to block toxic Aβ, tau, and neuroinflammation.
  • Price Action: AVXL shares are up 20.7% at $18.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

