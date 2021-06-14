Anavex Life Sciences' Alzheimer's Candidate Mechanism Of Action Explained In Medical Journal
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has reported that ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
- Scientific Paper Highlights:
- Sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1)'s expression increases with age. However, in Alzheimer's disease (AD), it decreases and coincides with an age-related decrease in autophagy.
- The SIGMAR1 may compensate for the loss of receptors and autophagic machinery during healthy aging.
- ANAVEX-compounds activate SIGMAR1 and induce autophagy, a phenomenon that clears damaged cellular organelles and misfolded proteins.
- Activation of the SIGMAR1 can induce cytoprotective autophagic pathways.
- ANAVEX-compounds have also exhibited to block toxic Aβ, tau, and neuroinflammation.
- Price Action: AVXL shares are up 20.7% at $18.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.
