 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers Inks Licensing Pact For Eisai's Folate Receptor ADC Drug, Lays Out Over $3B For Rights

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers Inks Licensing Pact For Eisai's Folate Receptor ADC Drug, Lays Out Over $3B For Rights
  • Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).
  • Bristol Myers will pay $650 million, including $200 million to Eisai's R&D efforts, for shared global rights to MORAb-202, the Japanese company's first ADC, which is a combination between an in-house folate receptor antibody and chemotherapy eribulin, marketed as Halaven,
  • Eisai is currently investigating MORAb-202 in FRalpha-positive solid tumors in two studies - Phase 1 study in Japan and Phase 1/2 trial in the U.S.
  • The companies are planning to move into the registrational stage of development for this asset as early as next year.
  • Under the agreement, Eisai and Bristol Myers will jointly develop and commercialize MORAb-202 in Japan, China, select countries in the Asia-Pacific; the U.S., Canada; Europe, the U.K., and Russia.
  • Bristol Myers will be solely responsible for developing and commercializing the drug in regions outside the collaboration territories.
  • Eisai will remain responsible for the manufacturing and supply of MORAb-202 globally.
  • Eisai is also entitled to receive up to $2.45 billion potential future milestones payments.
  • The parties will share profits, R&D, and commercialization costs in the collaboration territories.
  • Price Action: BMY stock closed at $66.77, and ESALY shares closed at $103.62 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESALY + ESALF)

Merck/Eisai's Keytruda-Lenvima Combo Results in Better Health-Related Quality of Life Measures Compared to Sunitinib
Ahead Of Judgement Day, FDA Faces Test with Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Decision
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For June PDUFA Dates
Why Biogen's June 7 Aducanumab PDUFA Date Is A High-Risk, High-Reward Catalyst
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Split Verdict For Chemocentryx, NKarta-CRISPR In Cell Therapy Collaboration, Orphazyme's Clinical Trial Setback, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Quidel Slides On Negative Pre-Announcement, Roche Gets Positive EMA Committee Recommendation, 3 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com