Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Could Become Available In India By September, Says Partner

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as "Covovax," could see a launch in India as early as September, Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Covovax trials have reached an advanced stage of completion in India following which the U.S.-based vaccine maker’s India partner Serum Institute of India (SII) will launch the vaccine, the report said citing Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer at SII.

Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine trial in India is likely to conclude by November, however, the pharma company can apply for a license for the vaccine on the basis of global data, Poonawalla noted.

The U.S.-based biotechnology firm had earlier this week said that its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated over 90.4% efficacy. The study enrolled 29,960 participants.

Novavax is also planning to start clinical trials of Covovax for children in July, the report added. Novavax and SII had in September partnered for the former's COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

AstraZeneca Inc's (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine, marketed as "Covishied" in the country, is currently being widely administered as part of the vaccination drive in India, alongside locally produced Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

Ocugen Inc. (NYSE: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for Covaxin.

Price Action: Novavax shares closed 9.94% at $187.07 on Tuesday and were down 0.68% in extended hours.

