Fusion Pharma's Stock Moves Higher As Radiopharmaceutical Candidate Shows Early Promising Action In Solid Tumor Study
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) has announced preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study evaluating FPI-1434 in patients with IGF-1R expressing solid tumors.
- Data were shared at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
- Results from the first three patient cohorts (n=12) demonstrated a favorable safety profile for FPI-1434.
- No drug-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity were reported in administered activity up to 40 kBq/kg body weight, and dosimetric results were within normal organ radiation tolerability limits. The single dose-escalation portion of the study has concluded while enrollment into the multi-dosing cohorts is ongoing.
- Separately, Fusion presented preclinical data demonstrating synergistic efficacy against olaparib-resistant colorectal and radioresistant lung cancer xenografts when combining FPI-1434 with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) - Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Lynparza (olaparib).
- Combining the two therapeutics resulted in anti-tumor efficacy against colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer tumor models.
- The strongest combination effect was observed at the lowest single-agent doses.
- Fusion also presented preclinical data showing that treatment with FPI-1434 combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors resulted in complete tumor eradication.
- FPI-1434 is a radioimmunoconjugate designed to target and deliver alpha emitting medical isotopes to cancer cells expressing IGF-1R, a receptor that is overexpressed on many tumor types.
- Price Action: FUSN shares are up 8.33% at $8.84 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
