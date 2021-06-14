Long-awaited Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Results Hit 90% Efficacy In Pivotal US Trial, 100% Efficacy Against Moderate, Severe Infection
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) has finally completed its U.S. Phase 3 trial for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Overall efficacy in the study hit 90.3% across nearly 30,000 patients in the U.S. and Mexico, with a total of 77 cases observed.
- In the placebo arm, researchers saw 63 cases of COVID-19 compared to 14 in the vaccine group.
- Novavax reiterated its plans to file for emergency use with the FDA in the third quarter.
- The company added the vaccine was 100% effective against moderate and severe disease based on ten moderate cases and four severe cases, all in the placebo group.
- In addition to the topline data, Novavax also said the study hit 93.2% efficacy against variants of concern or interest.
- The company had sequencing data available for 54 of the 77 cases, with 44 of those turning out to be such variants.
- Among these participants, 38 cases were seen in the placebo arm compared to six in the vaccine group.
- The remaining ten sequenced cases were “other variants,” Novavax said.
- Among high-risk individuals, it hit 91% efficacy. 62 cases among those older than 65 or younger than 65 but with comorbidities were reported, compared to 13 in the vaccine arm.
- Today’s results come in similar to those data, which Novavax previously said had been 96% effective against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and 86% effective against the Alpha variant first identified in the U.K.
- Efficacy plunged to 50% in the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa.
- The company also announced promising data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, directed against the Beta (B.1.351) variant.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 7.78% at $226 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
