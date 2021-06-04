Surface Oncology, Roche Team Up to Develop SRF388 Combo Therapy for Liver Cancer
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to evaluate former's SRF388, anti-IL-27 antibody, in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with treatment-naïve hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
- Atezolizumab plus bevacizumab has been shown to improve overall survival significantly and is the new standard of care for unresectable or metastatic HCC.
- "This collaboration leverages Roche's deep experience in hepatocellular carcinoma and Surface's commitment to rationally and rapidly develop SRF388, a first-in-class antibody against IL-27, to provide a meaningful benefit to patients with liver cancer," said Surface Oncology chief medical officer Alison O'Neill.
- Price Action: SURF shares are down 1.68% at $8.91 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Liver CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General