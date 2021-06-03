 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly-Innovent Biologics Score Expanded Use Approval of Tyvyt n Lung Cancer Patients In China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:18am   Comments
  • The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBXF) and Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The approval is for expanded use of Tyvyt in combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy as first-line therapy for people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC).
  • It is the third NMPA-approved indication of Tyvyt, following the approval in December 2018 for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, and the approval in February 2021 for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $199.13 on Wednesday.

