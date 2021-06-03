Eli Lilly-Innovent Biologics Score Expanded Use Approval of Tyvyt n Lung Cancer Patients In China
- The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBXF) and Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The approval is for expanded use of Tyvyt in combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy as first-line therapy for people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC).
- It is the third NMPA-approved indication of Tyvyt, following the approval in December 2018 for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, and the approval in February 2021 for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $199.13 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General