AstraZeneca, Proteros Team Up To Develop Novel Anti-Cancer Medicines
- Privately-held Proteros biostructures GmbH has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to jointly discover and develop novel small molecules for the potential treatment of various types of cancer.
- Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will provide research funding, and Proteros will be eligible for success-based research, development, and commercial milestone payments up to €62 million, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.5% at $55.98 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General