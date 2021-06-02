 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca, Proteros Team Up To Develop Novel Anti-Cancer Medicines

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:29am   Comments
AstraZeneca, Proteros Team Up To Develop Novel Anti-Cancer Medicines
  • Privately-held Proteros biostructures GmbH has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) to jointly discover and develop novel small molecules for the potential treatment of various types of cancer.
  • Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will provide research funding, and Proteros will be eligible for success-based research, development, and commercial milestone payments up to €62 million, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.5% at $55.98 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

