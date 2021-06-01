Amgen, Kyowa Kirin Ink $1.25B Deal for Developing KHK4083 In Skin Disorders
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd (OTC: KYKOF) have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize KHK4083, Kyowa Kirin's Phase 3-ready anti-OX40 fully human monoclonal antibody in development for atopic dermatitis, with potential in other autoimmune diseases.
- In February, Kyowa Kirin announced positive results from a Phase 2 study of KHK4083 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- In exchange for an upfront of $400 million and milestones worth up to $850 million, Amgen will lead development, manufacturing, and sales outside of Japan for KHK4083.
- If approved, Kyowa Kirin will co-promote the drug with Amgen in the U.S., with the option to co-promote it in other markets, including some in Europe and Asia.
