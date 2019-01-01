QQQ
Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on biologic medicines. Its operations emphasize four categories: nephrology, oncology, immunology and allergy, and the central nervous system. The company has two reportable segments, Pharmaceuticals and Biochemicals. The pharmaceuticals business manufactures and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and other products. The biochemicals business manufactures and sells raw materials for pharmaceutical and industrial use, mainly amino acids, nucleic acids and related compounds, healthcare products, and others.

