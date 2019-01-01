QQQ
Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd is a drug manufacturing company that focuses on biologic medicines. Its operations emphasize four categories: nephrology, oncology, immunology and allergy, and the central nervous system. The company has two reportable segments, Pharmaceuticals and Biochemicals. The pharmaceuticals business manufactures and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and other products. The biochemicals business manufactures and sells raw materials for pharmaceutical and industrial use, mainly amino acids, nucleic acids and related compounds, healthcare products, and others.

Kyowa Kirin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK: KYKOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kyowa Kirin's (KYKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyowa Kirin.

Q

What is the target price for Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyowa Kirin

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF)?

A

The stock price for Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK: KYKOF) is $28.731 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyowa Kirin.

Q

When is Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Kyowa Kirin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyowa Kirin.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF) operate in?

A

Kyowa Kirin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.