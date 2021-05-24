Moderna, Samsung Biologics Ink Fill-Finish Pact For COVID-19 Shots In South Korea
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has inked a deal with South Korean CDMO Samsung Biologics for fill-finish duties for mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- The company announced Friday that its vaccine was approved by the Japanese and South Korean governments.
- Samsung’s production line in Incheon will support the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, good for distribution at the start of Q3 of 2021.
- South Korea has secured 40 million doses of the Moderna shots.
- Moderna also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the government of South Korea to explore potential areas of collaboration for the research and development of mRNA vaccines and local manufacturing opportunities in the country.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.55% at $163.95 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
