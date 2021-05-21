 Skip to main content

Larimar Shares Trade Higher On $95M Capital Raise, CTI-1601's Priority Medicines Tag In Europe

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
  • Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has executed a securities purchase agreement to raise gross proceeds of approximately $95 million in a private placement.
  • The proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of CTI-1601, additional R&D, and working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • Larimar will issue approximately 7 million shares at $13.43.
  • Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and will be exercisable immediately.
  • The private placement is expected to close by May 25.
  • Today, CTI-1601 also received European Medicines Agency has granted Priority Medicines designation for Friedreich's ataxia.
  • Earlier this month, Phase 1 data showed that CTI-1601 led to dose-dependent increases in FXN levels from baseline versus the placebo controls.
  • The company also reported mortality in a 90-day and 180 day-non-human primate study at the highest dose levels.  
  • Price Action: LRMR shares are up 11.7% at $15 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing FDA

