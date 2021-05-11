Why Is Larimar Therapeutics Stock Plunging Despite Positive CTI-1601 Data?
- Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares are trading lower despite announcing positive topline data from its Phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial evaluating CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA).
- The data showed that repeated subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 led to dose-dependent increases in FXN levels from baseline versus the placebo controls.
- The repeated subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 were generally well tolerated at doses up to 100mg administered daily for 13 days.
- According to the company's 10-Q filing for Q1, the results from the non-human primate studies for the CTI-1601 program implied some safety concerns.
- The company has reported mortality in a 90-day non-human primate study which is believed to be due to bacterial meningitis infection and had no connection with the drug.
- In addition, mortalities have been observed in the ongoing 180 day-non-human primate study at the highest dose levels.
- The company says that it has informed the FDA of these findings and continues to dose non-human primates in the study and continue to collect and evaluate data.
- It says that additional non-clinical information may be required before initiating further clinical studies, based on all the information it has from the non-clinical program to date.
- Price Action: LRMR shares dropped 33.3% at $8.75 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
