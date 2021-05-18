Roche's Cobas COVID Test Scores EUA For Asymptomatic People
- Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorization for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection.
- “The high-throughput, highly sensitive Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorization can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19,” Roche said in a statement.
- The test applies to pooled samples containing up to and including six individual samples.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $42.2 on Monday.
