Roche's Cobas COVID Test Scores EUA For Asymptomatic People

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 6:37am   Comments
  • Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test has received U.S. authorization for testing individuals without symptoms or reasons to suspect a COVID-19 infection.
  • “The high-throughput, highly sensitive Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test under FDA Emergency Use Authorization can now be used to test individual or pooled samples from people without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19,” Roche said in a statement.
  • The test applies to pooled samples containing up to and including six individual samples.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $42.2 on Monday.

