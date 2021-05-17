 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer-Bristol Myers' Eliquis Flops In Post-Heart Surgery Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer-Bristol Myers' Eliquis Flops In Post-Heart Surgery Trial
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) partnered Eliquis (apixaban) failed to show benefit over standard of care in preventing serious clinical outcomes after a transaortic valve replacement (TAVR), according to the data from a new trial called Atlantis presented at the virtual American College of Cardiology meeting.
  • The drug was linked to an “unexplained signal” in a subset of populations with a higher rate of non-cardiovascular deaths which did not need blood thinners apart from the surgery.
  • Eliquis did show some numerical benefit in preventing the formation of blood clots around the site of the TAVR without an increased risk of bleeding but couldn’t hit its outcomes marks.
  • “Our results do not suggest we can routinely use (Eliquis) as the default antithrombotic treatment after successful TAVR,” said lead author Jean-Philippe Collet in a statement. “Although the safety of (Eliquis) is the same as standard care and it better prevents valve thrombosis, we observed an unexplained signal on non-cardiovascular mortality among patients who do not need oral anticoagulation.”
  • In patients prone to excess bleeding on vitamin K agonists like Eliquis, researchers said the drug could emerge as the treatment of choice post-TAVR. Either way, the unexplained deaths are worthy of further analysis, they said. Researchers also posited the results could be a “play of chance,” Collet said.
  • One year after the surgery, the study found no significant difference in the primary endpoint, a composite of all-cause death, stroke, heart attack, valve thrombosis, pulmonary or systemic embolism, deep vein thrombosis major bleeding between Eliquis and SOC. 
  • About 18% of patients on Eliquis posted one of those events compared with 20.1% on SOC standard care. There were also numerically higher numbers of secondary endpoints, including death, stroke, heart attack, or systemic embolism, in the Eliquis group compared with the control.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.12% at $39.97, and BMY shares are down 0.34% at $64.66 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + PFE)

Here Is What You Can Expect At Major US Stores Following CDC's New Mask Guidance
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On JD, Alibaba And More
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day
UK Study Answers Question If Two Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Mix-Matched?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com