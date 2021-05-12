 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Rebuffs Report On COVID-19 Vaccine Production In South Korea With Samsung BioLogics: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Rebuffs Report On COVID-19 Vaccine Production In South Korea With Samsung BioLogics: Reuters
  • According to ReutersSamsung BioLogics Co Ltd and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have denied reports claiming they were working together to produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) in South Korea.
  • The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier that the biotech arm of Samsung Group had been revamping production lines at its plant in Songdo to produce the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
  • The report quoted an unnamed high-level government official and said that the plant could make up to 1 billion doses per year, with production starting from August.
  • Samsung BioLogics said in a one-line filing to the stock exchange that the report was "not factual."
  • Pfizer said its current production strategy was centered on its two dedicated supply lines in the U.S. and Europe.
  • "At this time, we are not in discussions for any additional manufacturing outside these established supply lines for this vaccine," Pfizer said in a statement.
  • South Korea has secured 192 million doses, enough to vaccinate all 52 million residents twice over.
  • But President Moon Jae-in is under pressure to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots as he heads for his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden next week. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.23% at $39.44 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cannabis Industry Salary Report: Increased Demand For Top Talent As Salaries Continue To Surge
Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com