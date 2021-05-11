 Skip to main content

Adaptimmune's HiT Program Can Potentially Kill Human Tumor Cells, Animal Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Adaptimmune's HiT Program Can Potentially Kill Human Tumor Cells, Animal Study Shows
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) has reported first preclinical data from its HiT targeting mesothelin (a tumor-associated antigen), being co-developed with Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS: ALPMF)
  • The data were presented at the American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) meeting.
  • Data Highlights:
    • HiTs are CD8 and HLA-independent and kill mesothelin expressing human tumor cells.
    • Data demonstrate that the mesothelin HiT is not dependent on CD8 to kill target cells, and CD4 cells expressing the HiT are cytotoxic towards tumor cells.
    • Data from additional in vitro experiments show that Adaptimmune's HiT is not neutralized by soluble mesothelin, unlike the TRuC construct.
    • HiT T-cells targeting mesothelin induced complete tumor regression in a mouse xenograft tumor model and outperformed a comparator TRuC construct.
  • Price Action: ADAP shares are up 2.1% at $4.82 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

