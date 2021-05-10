 Skip to main content

BioNTech Clocked Massive Q1 Revenue Growth; Estimates COVID-19 Vaccine Revenues Of €12B

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) reports Q1 FY21 revenues of €2.05 billion compared to €27.7 million a year ago. The increase was mainly due to rapidly increasing the supply of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.
  • As of May 6, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have shipped approximately 450 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).
  • BioNTech clocked operating income of €1.7 billion, a turnaround from a loss of €59.3 million a year ago. Net profit also saw a massive growth at €1.1 billion versus a loss of €53.4 million in Q1 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at €891.5 million.
  • The company estimates COVID-19 vaccine revenues upon delivery of currently signed supply contracts of ~1.8 billion doses is expected to reach around €12.4 billion.
  • BioNTech expects BNT162b2 annual manufacturing capacity to reach 3 billion doses by the end of 2021 and expects to have the capacity to manufacture more than 3 billion doses in 2022.
  • BioNTech and Fosun Pharma are setting up a 50-50 joint venture to make and sell the COVID mRNA shot in China, with the manufacturing capacity to produce up to 1 billion doses a year.
  • Fosun will contribute up to $100 million of assets in cash and a manufacturing facility for the new company, while BioNTech will pour in another $100 million.
  • Earlier today, the company announced to set up a new mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore that will be ready by 2023.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 9.1% higher at $200.5 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

